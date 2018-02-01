NFL Fantasy LIVE: Mr. Smith goes to Washington

The NFL Fantasy LIVE crew is joined by The Kansas City Star's Terez Paylor, who was first to report the blockbuster trade involving quarterback Alex Smith going to Washington from Kansas City (6:50). The guys then do a deep dive into the trade (20:10) before previewing key matchups to watch in Super Bowl LII (42:00). As always, they close out the show with a round of Daily Daps (53:25). Like, subscribe and download!

