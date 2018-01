The NFL Fantasy LIVE crew assembles to recap Divisional Round weekend, including an epic, improbable finish in Minnesota (5:40), and an overconfident Steelers team losing at home to the Jaguars (13:45). The guys also discuss their NFL Playoff Challenge rosters (32:40) before closing out the show with a round of Daily Daps (38:25). Like, subscribe and download!

