Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and DeAndre Hopkins will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Dak Prescott vs. Seattle Seahawks
Prescott struggled in most of the six games that he was without Ezekiel Elliott, averaging 11.7 fantasy points. When his running back was in the backfield with him, however, Prescott averaged a robust 21.5 points. This week's home matchup against a Seahawks defense that's ravaged with injuries makes Prescott even more attractive.
Case Keenum vs. Green Bay Packers
Keenum has been one of the most reliable and productive quarterbacks in fantasy football, scoring 17 or more fantasy points in seven straight games. He'll be in a great position to make it eight in a row against the Packers, who have allowed three top-eight fantasy quarterbacks in their last four games. Keenum is a top-10 option.
Blake Bortles vs. San Francisco 49ers
Bortles has been on fire in recent weeks, scoring 18-plus fantasy points in each of his last four games. He's also scored nine touchdowns in that time and been less prone to turnovers. Bortles also has a nice matchup versus the 49ers this week, who have given up 18 scores and the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks at home.
Philip Rivers vs. New York Jets
Rivers put up his worst stat line of the season last week, but those who survived should still consider him a viable starter based on a matchup against the Jets. Their defense has allowed 12 touchdown passes and an average of 19.6 fantasy points a game to quarterbacks at home, so Rivers should be far more Santa and less Scrooge.
Nick Foles vs. Oakland Raiders
Listed as a sleeper last week, Foles scored four touchdowns and 25.5 fantasy points in a win over the Giants. He faces another porous pass defense this week at home, as the Raiders have allowed 257.3 passing yards and an average of 18.2 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks on the road. Check the wire to see if Foles is available.
Start 'Em: Matthew Stafford at Bengals, Ben Roethlisberger at Texans
Sleepers: Jared Goff at Titans, Tyrod Taylor at Patriots
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Matt Ryan vs. New Orleans Saints
Ryan seems to have a nice matchup against the Saints, who have had a tough time against quarterbacks on their home field this season. But let's be fair ... New Orleans has faced Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins and Cam Newton among their home dates in 2017. Ryan isn't on that level this season, and I'd sit him as a result.
Kirk Cousins vs. Denver Broncos
Cousins has had a tough time under center in recent weeks, scoring fewer than 17 fantasy points in each of his last four starts including two with fewer than 13 points. Next up is a home date with the Broncos, who have allowed just one quarterback (Carson Wentz) to finish better than 15th against them on the road. I'd beware Cousins.
Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Garoppolo has looked impressive since he took over as the main man in San Francisco, but can you trust him against the Jaguars? I'd err on the side of caution, as Jacksonville has allowed just one quarterback (Russell Wilson) to finish better than 14th in fantasy points this season. At best, Jimmy G is a superflex option this week.
Derek Carr vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles surrendered a huge stat line to Eli Manning a week ago, which might make some fantasy owners take a look at Carr after his 17.5-point performance against the Cowboys. I would avoid that temptation, however, as Philadelphia has allowed just nine touchdown passes and 14.1 points per game to quarterbacks at home.
Eli Manning vs. Arizona Cardinals
Manning went all big brother on us last week, as he looked like Peyton with 434 yards and three touchdowns against the Eagles. Unfortunately, a repeat performance in Arizona isn't in the "cards." Their defense is tied for the 10th-fewest touchdowns allowed among home defenses, not to mention the eighth-fewest passing yards.
Sit 'Em: Jay Cutler at Chiefs, Andy Dalton vs. Lions
Busts: Marcus Mariota vs. Rams, Jameis Winston at Panthers
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!