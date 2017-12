The NFL Fantasy LIVE crew assembles to discuss the latest news, including the return of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (4:30). The guys also talk all-things quarterbacks in Week 15 (17:35) before previewing the weekend's most notable games (37:00). As always, they close out the show with a round of Daily Daps (60:15). Like, subscribe and download!

