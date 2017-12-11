Fantasy LIVE Podcast: Week 14 Recap, Wentz Fallout

The NFL Fantasy LIVE crew assembles to recap Week 14, including the season-ending injury to Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (4:00) and a big-time performance from Bears running back Jordan Howard (24:40). The guys also talk top performers (34:15) and biggest disappointments (48:55), and share quick takeaways from notable games (57:55). As always, they close out the show with a round of Daily Daps (69:50). Like, subscribe and download!

