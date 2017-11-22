Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - T.Y. Hilton vs. Tennessee Titans Starting Hilton has been an exercise in frustration this season, but I still like him against the Titans. Their defense has surrendered 36.6 PPR points per game and eight touchdowns to wide receivers on the road, not to mention a combined 11 top-20 PPR wideouts overall. Hilton's schedule gets difficult, so start him while you can. vs. Rishard Matthews vs. Indianapolis Colts Matthews hasn't been consistent in the stat sheets this season, but he's been better in recent weeks with 17 or more PPR fantasy points in two of his last three games. I like him to continue that level of production against the Colts, who have allowed eight touchdown receptions and the fifth-most PPR points to opposing wide receivers. vs. Mohamed Sanu vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sanu has scored 11-plus PPR points in four of his last five games while also scoring with three touchdowns in that time. That's more scores than Julio Jones has all season! The Rutgers product should remain a viable No. 2 wideout or flex option in a matchup against the Bucs, who have allowed 44.1 PPR points per game to home receivers. vs. Jamison Crowder vs. New York Giants Crowder, listed as a start 'em last week, absorbed seven catches on eight targets and finished with double digit PPR points for the third straight game. He'll look to make it four in a row against the Giants, who have surrendered the sixth-most PPR points to slot receivers this season. Crowder has lined up there 67 percent of the time. vs. Mike Wallace vs. Houston Texans Wallace, who is a free agent in some fantasy leagues, has found the end zone in two straight games for the Ravens. He has a shot to make it three in a row when he faces the Texans, who have allowed nine touchdowns and a ridiculous 54.6 PPR points per game to opposing wide receivers on the road. Jeremy Maclin is also a legit option. Start 'Em: Devin Funchess at Jets, Kenny Stills at Patriots

Sleepers: JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Packers, Cooper Kupp vs. Saints

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Jordy Nelson vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Nelson was the sit of the week a week ago, and he'll continue to sit in the sits until he can produce with Brett Hundley under center. He's scored a combined 19.2 PPR points in his last four games, and his last touchdown came back in Week 5. The Steelers are tough on No. 1 receivers too, so it could be another bad week for Nelson. vs. Larry Fitzgerald vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Fitzgerald is almost impossible to bench in PPR leagues, so consider this a warning in standard leagues. The Jaguars have been brutal on wideouts, allowing just one touchdown and an average of 13.7 standard points to the position on the road. Also, their defense is allowing the fewest points to slot wideouts. I'd beware Fitzgerald. vs. Amari Cooper vs. Denver Broncos Cooper has been one of the season's biggest disappointments, and an upcoming matchup against the Broncos makes him tough to trust in fantasy land. While Denver's defense has struggled in recent weeks, Cooper's lack of success against them career-wise is a concern. In five meetings, he's averaged just 3.2 catches with one touchdown. vs. Sammy Watkins vs. New Orleans Saints Fantasy fans might look to Watkins in the absence of Robert Woods, but that would be a mistake. The veteran could be faced with a bad matchup against Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who has helped keep No. 1 wideouts in check. In fact, the opposition's top receiver has averaged the fifth-fewest PPR points against New Orleans. vs. Marvin Jones vs. Minnesota Vikings Jones has been on a nice hot streak for fantasy fans, scoring 18-plus PPR points in three of his last four games. So while that makes it hard to sit him, I would temper expectations against the Vikings tough defensive backfield. In standard leagues, Jones has never scored more than 9.1 points in four career contests against them. Sit 'Em: Marqise Lee at Cardinals, Corey Coleman at Bengals

Busts: DeSean Jackson at Falcons, Randall Cobb at Steelers

