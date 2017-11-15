Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Byes: Carolina, Indianapolis, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Jarvis Landry vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Landry continues to put up solid totals for PPR owners, scoring 12-plus points in five of his last six games during which time he's scored five touchdowns. Landry and DeVante Parker should both be in fantasy lineups versus the Buccaneers, who have allowed 197.3 yards and the third-most PPR points to wideouts on the road. vs. Michael Crabtree vs. New England Patriots Crabtree's numbers have been mediocre at best over the last three weeks, as he's averaged a mere 49 yards with one touchdown. Still, he's a must-start ahead of this week's matchup against the Patriots and their questionable pass defense. New England has given up nine touchdowns and the third-most PPR points to wideouts this season. vs. Sterling Shepard vs. Kansas City Chiefs Shepard, listed as a start 'em last week, put up a monster PPR line in a loss to the Niners. He should see tons of targets against the Chiefs as well, making him a solid No. 2 wideout. Kansas City has allowed 10 touchdowns and an average of 47 PPR points to wideouts on the road, and slot receivers have six scores against them overall. vs. Marqise Lee vs. Cleveland Browns Lee has become a viable No. 2 fantasy wideout in recent weeks, as he's averaged 16.8 PPR points in his last four games. He should continue to see a lot of targets with Allen Hurns injured, and a matchup against the Browns is favorable. Their defense has given up the third-most PPR points to No. 1 receivers, so Lee should produce. vs. Jamison Crowder vs. New Orleans Saints Fantasy fans in PPR leagues should consider Crowder as a flex starter ahead of this week's matchup against the Saints. While their defense has been solid overall, New Orleans has surrendered an average of 6.1 catches, 88.4 yards and a total of six scores to slot receivers. Crowder is 12th in the league in lineups out of the slot. Start 'Em: Tyreek Hill at Giants, Larry Fitzgerald at Texans

Sleepers: JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Titans (TNF), Bruce Ellington vs. Cardinals

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Jordy Nelson vs. Baltimore Ravens Nelson was the sit of the week a week ago, and he'll continue to stay in the sits until he can produce with Brett Hundley under center. He's scored a combined 14.8 PPR points in his last three games, and his last touchdown came back in Week 5. The Ravens are tough on No. 1 receivers too, so it could be another bad weekend for Nelson. vs. Sammy Watkins vs. Minnesota Vikings The Rams offense is firing on all cylinders, and Watkins has benefited with two touchdowns and a combined 25.8 PPR points in his last two games. His streak of success could end in Minnesota, though. The Vikings have allowed the fourth-fewest PPR points to No. 1 wideouts, which has much to do with shutdown cornerback Xavier Rhodes. vs. Kelvin Benjamin vs. Los Angeles Chargers Benjamin, listed as a sit 'em last week, scored just 7.2 PPR points in a blowout loss to the Saints. Next on the schedule is a date with the Chargers, who have one of the better secondaries in the league. In fact, their defense has allowed just four scores to opposing No. 1 wideouts. The Bills as also starting rookie Nathan Peterman. vs. Marvin Jones vs. Chicago Bears Jones has been on fire, scoring 18-plus PPR points in three of his last four games. He did have a 3.2-point stinker last week, though, and the return of Kenny Golladay could limit his targets. Jones also has a tough matchup up next in Chicago, as the Bears have allowed two scores and the ninth-fewest PPR points to wideouts at home. vs. Mohamed Sanu vs. Seattle Seahawks Sanu put up his worst stat line in five games last week, and I fear that another stink bomb is coming on Monday night in Seattle. The Seahawks have allowed just two touchdowns to slot receivers this season, and the Rutgers product has run 49 percent of his snaps out of the slot for Atlanta. I'd beware of Sanu in this NFL encounter. Sit 'Em: Rishard Matthews at Steelers (TNF), Randall Cobb vs. Ravens

Busts: Davante Adams vs. Ravens, DeSean Jackson at Dolphins

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!