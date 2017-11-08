Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Baltimore, Kansas City, Oakland, Philadelphia

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Jarvis Landry vs. Carolina Panthers Landry has been the ultimate PPR superstar, as he's caught at least five passes in each of his first eight games. He's also found the end zone in four of his last five contests, so the L.S.U. product has been an even bigger asset than in season's past. I like him against the Panthers, who have allowed seven touchdowns to slot wideouts. vs. Adam Thielen vs. Washington Redskins Thielen has emerged into one of the league's most consistent PPR wideouts, and this week's matchup against the Redskins should help him continue that solid stretch of production. A slot receiver on 42 percent of his snaps, Thielen should eat versus a pass defense that has allowed the fourth-most catches and six touchdowns to slot men. vs. Golden Tate vs. Cleveland Browns Tate has been roaring in recent weeks, as he's scored 12-plus PPR points in each of his last three games. The Golden Domer should put up another solid stat line when he faces the Browns, who have surrendered six touchdowns to slot receivers. Tate, who leads all slot men in receiving yards, is a virtual lock to record 15-plus PPR points. vs. Robert Woods vs. Houston Texans Woods has emerged into a nice wideout in PPR formats, as he's scored 10 or more points in each of his last four games and five of his last six. The U.S.C. product should continue to roll against the Texans, who have surrendered an average of 246.3 receiving yards and the most PPR points (51.7 PPG) to opposing wide receivers this season. vs. Robby Anderson vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Anderson has been hotter than a New York City sidewalk in August, scoring a touchdown in each of his last three games for the Men in Green. He should remain on the radar as a fantasy starter against the Buccaneers, who have allowed an average of 16 catches, 177.3 yards and the third-most PPR points to opposing wide receivers in Tampa. Start 'Em: Demaryius Thomas vs. Patriots, Mohamed Sanu vs. Cowboys

Sleepers: Sterling Shepard at 49ers, JuJu Smith-Schuster at Colts

