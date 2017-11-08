Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Byes: Baltimore, Kansas City, Oakland, Philadelphia
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Jarvis Landry vs. Carolina Panthers
Landry has been the ultimate PPR superstar, as he's caught at least five passes in each of his first eight games. He's also found the end zone in four of his last five contests, so the L.S.U. product has been an even bigger asset than in season's past. I like him against the Panthers, who have allowed seven touchdowns to slot wideouts.
Adam Thielen vs. Washington Redskins
Thielen has emerged into one of the league's most consistent PPR wideouts, and this week's matchup against the Redskins should help him continue that solid stretch of production. A slot receiver on 42 percent of his snaps, Thielen should eat versus a pass defense that has allowed the fourth-most catches and six touchdowns to slot men.
Golden Tate vs. Cleveland Browns
Tate has been roaring in recent weeks, as he's scored 12-plus PPR points in each of his last three games. The Golden Domer should put up another solid stat line when he faces the Browns, who have surrendered six touchdowns to slot receivers. Tate, who leads all slot men in receiving yards, is a virtual lock to record 15-plus PPR points.
Robert Woods vs. Houston Texans
Woods has emerged into a nice wideout in PPR formats, as he's scored 10 or more points in each of his last four games and five of his last six. The U.S.C. product should continue to roll against the Texans, who have surrendered an average of 246.3 receiving yards and the most PPR points (51.7 PPG) to opposing wide receivers this season.
Robby Anderson vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Anderson has been hotter than a New York City sidewalk in August, scoring a touchdown in each of his last three games for the Men in Green. He should remain on the radar as a fantasy starter against the Buccaneers, who have allowed an average of 16 catches, 177.3 yards and the third-most PPR points to opposing wide receivers in Tampa.
Start 'Em: Demaryius Thomas vs. Patriots, Mohamed Sanu vs. Cowboys
Sleepers: Sterling Shepard at 49ers, JuJu Smith-Schuster at Colts
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Jordy Nelson vs. Chicago Bears
I'm not going to call Nelson a must-sit receiver, but I will caution fantasy fans that he's not an elite option without Aaron Rodgers. In fact, he has averaged 4.9 PPR points in two games with Brett Hundley at the helm. Furthermore, the Bears have allowed just one wideout (Antonio Brown) to rank better than 35th against them at home.
Keenan Allen vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Allen is a difficult player to bench in most leagues, but fantasy owners should temper their expectations when he faces the Jaguars this weekend. Jacksonville's defense has allowed just one touchdown and an average of 15.4 PPR points per game to wideouts at home, and Allen hasn't found the end zone in each of his last seven contests.
Kelvin Benjamin vs. New Orleans Saints
Benjamin will make his Bills debut this week against the Saints, a team he's familiar with from his time with the Panthers. But here's the problem ... he's averaged just 38 yards with one touchdown in five career meetings. What's more, New Orleans has given up the sixth-fewest PPR points to No. 1 wide receivers. I'd beware Benjmain.
Will Fuller vs. Los Angeles Rams
Fuller's value took an enormous hit when the Texans lost Deshaun Watson, as Tom Savage doesn't have the skill set or deep ball to make Fuller an effective fantasy wideout. That was obvious last week, as he was held to a mere 5.2 PPR points in a loss to the Colts. His luck won't improve against the Rams either, so keep Fuller benched.
Terrelle Pryor vs. Minnesota Vikings
Whether it's Pryor, Jamison Crowder, Ryan Grant or Josh Doctson, you don't want anything to do with Redskins wideouts on your fantasy squad this weekend. Pryor has been an enormous bust, and Crowder (if active) would have to face a Vikings defense that has allowed the fifth-fewest yards and just one touchdown to opposing slot men.
Sit 'Em: Devin Funchess vs. Dolphins, Eric Decker vs. Bengals
Busts: Larry Fitzgerald vs. Seahawks (TNF), T.Y. Hilton vs. Steelers
