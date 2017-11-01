Picking the Perfect Week 9 fantasy football lineup

So you think you're perfect, eh? Well, don't just talk about it. Be about it. Prove to your friends and (more importantly) strangers you'll never meet that you're a fantasy football genius. Every week, set the perfect fantasy lineup for your chance to win one million dollars. You could use a million dollars, right? Right. Haven't joined NFL Perfect Challenge yet? Don't worry, you can get started in just a few seconds RIGHT HERE.

Below are the Perfect Challenge picks for Week 9 from The NFL Fantasy Stronghold.

Matt Franciscovich's Week 9 lineup (on Twitter @MattFranchise)

Dak Prescott might not have Ezekiel Elliott to help him out but he still has Dez Bryant and also won't have to deal with much resistance from a shaky Chiefs secondary this week. Doug Martin should see plenty of work to help kickstart a sputtering Bucs offense. Todd Gurley has been a beast all season. Why abandon him now? DeAndre Hopkins has been hotter than fish grease lately and gets to face the woebegone Colts secondary. Zach Ertz is the best fantasy tight end in the game. Do not @ us. The Panthers defense will try to take advantage of an uneven Falcons offense. And Harrison Butker.

Alex Gelhar's Week 9 lineup (on Twitter @AlexGelhar)

Hello again, Dak Prescott. Thursday night has offered some big games, so LeSean McCoy against the Jets feels like it has potential. DeMarco Murray is a nice outside-the-box play against a poor Ravens run defense. Is this finally the week that Michael Thomas breaks out? It could happen against the Buccaneers. Will the real Amari Cooper please stand up? Hopefully, the real Cooper is closer to the guy we saw in Week 7. Zach Ertz is back again. The Eagles defense gets a chance to tee off against Brock Osweiler, making them a good start. And Greg Zuerlein.

Matt Harmon's Week 9 lineup (on Twitter @MattHarmon_BYB)

The second half of the season is upon us, which means it's time for Russell Wilson and Doug Baldwin to take off. Hi, Todd Gurley. Mark Ingram has been feasting in the Saints offense since Adrian Peterson departed. Tyreek Hill looks like a big play waiting to happen against the Cowboys defense. Vernon Davis has arguably been Washington's best tight end all season and now he gets to shine without Jordan Reed facing a Seattle defense that struggles against the position. The Jaguars defense has been strong all year and is always a solid play. And Jake Elliott.

Marcas Grant's Week 6 lineup (on Twitter @MarcasG)

DeShaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins are chalky. But there's a reason. They've been the hottest duo since macaroni met cheese. Add Lamar Miller to that and it's like mixing in a little hot sauce. Kareem Hunt should get back on track this week against the Cowboys. 'Sup, Michael Thomas? The Eagles and Zach Ertz are still hanging around. And Jake Elliott.

