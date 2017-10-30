Rob Kelley should be run off Week 9 fantasy rosters

Your fantasy team suffered a loss. Maybe a player got injured. Maybe he's just not playing well. Either way, you get to play the waiver wire now. It's all good when you're looking through the list of names, hoping to find the spark that will ignite your squad to the playoffs and beyond. But when it's in the with new, it has to be out with the old. Sometimes, it's easy to see the player that no longer deserves a spot on your roster. Sometimes ... not so much. Don't worry. We're here to help. Consider us the break up counselor that will help ease the separation.

All ownership percentages based on NFL.com leagues

Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts (64.7 percent owned)

The Colts have been running the okey-doke on us all season long with vague proclamations about Luck's fitness and any possible timeline when he could return to the field. That went away with reports on Sunday that Luck is planning to see multiple shoulder specialists and is nowhere close to returning. For weeks, plenty of fantasy managers have waited with bated breath to see whether they can cut ties with Andrew Luck. No need to wait any longer. You can cut ties with Andrew Luck.

Donte Moncrief, WR, Indianapolis Colts (67.4 percent owned)

Moncrief has been teetering on the edge of droppability for a long time. But now that we're fairly assured of not having Andrew Luck this year, the prospects of Moncrief's returning to fantasy relevance have all but vanished. He's had just two games of 50-plus receiving yards this season with just one touchdown. All the while, he's dealt with an inconsistent target share and is battling with Kamar Aiken for opportunities. This could be justified in a much better offense. It's a non-starter in a passing attack averaging fewer than 200 yards per game.

Rob Kelley, RB, Washington Redskins (71.2 percent owned)

The battle in the Washington backfield ended awhile ago with Chris Thompson as a clear winner. That's left Kelley in the lurch for much of the season. When he's been on the field, he hasn't garnered much attention from the offensive coaching staff where he's averaged just eight touches per game over his past three contests. He found his way into the end zone against Dallas on Sunday, making something out of a game in which he only gained 19 yards. With fewer than 200 scrimmage yards this year in a pass-heavy offense, there's no reason for Kelley to take up a roster spot.

Martellus Bennett, TE, Green Bay Packers (61.6 percent owned)

We keep peeling away Packers pass-catchers. Last week, it was Randall Cobb. This week it's Bennett. I was among the horde who believed that Bennett would have a monster season in the Green Bay offense. Yet even when Aaron Rodgers was healthy, we never saw the breakout Bennett game we'd hoped for. Now that AR12 is gone for the season, the prospect of The Black Unicorn taking off seems even more remote.

Eddie Lacy, RB, Seattle Seahawks (55.3 percent owned)

The Seahawks running backs averaged 11 inches per carry on Sunday. That's not a typo. Eleven. Inches. Per. Carry. Lacy contributed exactly zero yards in his six rushing attempts this past week. He's struggled to get on the field for long stretches this season and hasn't offered much when he has been active. Seattle is effectively punting on the running game this season. You can punt on their running backs.

Rishard Matthews, WR, Tennessee Titans (74.5 percent owned)

Once upon a time, Rishard Matthews was a nice sleeper option at wide receiver. Then the Titans apparently forgot how to put together a competent aerial attack. Matthews has just one touchdown all season and hasn't topped 70 receiving yards since Week 3. There have been just two contests in which Matthews has had five or more receptions, which doesn't exactly make him a PPR darling. Matthews isn't doing enough often enough to remain on your roster in any serious capacity.

