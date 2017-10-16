It's time to let Marshawn Lynch go in fantasy football

Your fantasy team suffered a loss. Maybe a player got injured. Maybe he's just not playing well. Either way, you get to play the waiver wire now. It's all good when you're looking through the list of names, hoping to find the spark tha twill ignite your squad to the playoffs and beyond. But when it's in the with new, it has to be out with the old. Sometimes, it's easy to see the player that no longer deserves a spot on your roster. Sometimes ... not so much. Don't worry. We're here to help. Consider us the break up counselor that will help ease the separation.

All ownership percentages based on NFL.com leagues

Jeremy Maclin, WR, Baltimore Ravens (71.9 percent owned)

Maclin sat out Sunday's loss to the Bears with a shoulder injury but when he has been on the field, the veteran hasn't offered much in the way of production. He's the third option in an offense that is struggling to throw the football and has only topped 50 receiving yards once this season. Oh, and he hasn't seen the end zone since Week 2. The wide receiver position is the deepest in fantasy football with so many teams leaning on the aerial attack. It's not worth holding a roster spot for a secondary option in a pasing game that ranks among the worst in the league.

Eric Ebron, TE, Detroit Lions (71.7 percent owned)

For the fourth consecutive year, fantasy anaylsts have hoped for the Eric Ebron breakout. It looks like we're going to be disappointed for the fourth consecutive year. It's gotten so bad for Ebron in recent weeks that Darren Fells has become a better fantasy option, scoring three touchdowns in Detroit's past two games. In six games this season, Ebron has just one contest with more than two receptions. He's had single-digit receiving yards in four of six games. That's ... that's just gross. We've spent a lot of time this season lamenting the dearth of tight ends available but waiting for Ebron to come around just ain't the move.

Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders (99.1 percent)

When I mentioned to the other members of the Fantasy Stronghold that I was adding Beast Mode to this week's list, it spurred a little discussion. While both Matt Harmon and Alex Gelhar agreed that the idea wasn't too far-fetched, Gelhar admitted that it was hard to let go. I get it. I really do. But Lynch is averaging around 12 touches per game in an offense that is currently broken and failed to take advantage of one of the worst run defenses in the league on Sunday. His original purpose on this roster was to be a clock-killing option late in games. That's not doing you any good right now. If you don't have the stomach to outright drop him, at least take him out of your lineup until it looks like things are fixed in Oaklamd.

Latavius Murray, RB, Minnesota Vikings (59.3 percent owned)

Latavius Murray is an okay running back. Emphasis on "okay". He'll get what's blocked but not much more. That means you can't expect a lot of explosive plays or big games from him. But you know who is making explosive plays? Jerick McKinnon. The smaller back has taken control in the Vikings backfield and is making Murray an expendable fantasy option. His only real hope of providing any fantasy relief is if he finds his way into the end zone. But since McKinnon has been taking care of that pretty effectively over the past couple of weeks, it's hard to justify holding a roster spot for the plodding veteran.

Kenny Britt, WR, Cleveland Browns (62.8 percent owned)

I don't know why I have to write this paragraph, yet here we are. You can spin plenty of things in this world different ways to make them seem palatable but there is no amount of kaleidoscoping that can make Kenny Britt look like a valuable fantasy receiver. At best he's looked lost in the offense. At worst, he's been disinterested. Now the Browns and their scattershot, unorganized offense is potentially going through yet another quarterback change (does going back to DeShone Kizer count as a change?) there's no reason to think there is a progression coming. Plus, at 29 years old and in his ninth NFL season he offers no keeper or dynasty upside.

Terrelle Pryor, WR, Washington Redskins (90.6 percent owned)

Remember this summer when it seemed like Terrelle Pryor was a lock to be a star in Washington? After all, he succeeded in Cleveland with a slew of bad quarterbacks. Why wouldn't he shine with a much better one in Kirk Cousins? Well ... for starters, Cousins seems to have found something pretty good with Chris Thompson and Vernon Davis catching the rock. Now that Josh Doctson is starting to integrate himself into the passing game, there seems to be less air in the D.C. atmosphere for Pryor to breathe.

