Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Derek Carr vs. Washington Redskins I've been on the Carr bandwagon this season, and I'm not about to jump off ahead of a Sunday night matchup in Washington. Back in Week 1, the Redskins surrendered 307 yards, two touchdowns and 18.88 fantasy points to Carson Wentz. I think fantasy fans can expect similar production from Carr in a potential scoreboard scorcher. vs. Matthew Stafford vs. Atlanta Falcons Listed as a sit 'em last week, Stafford finished 17th in fantasy points among quarterbacks. I like him to rebound at home against the Falcons, who will be without elite pass rusher Vic Beasley. Stafford has also been solid at home, throwing 26 touchdown passes with just five interceptions in his last 12 contests up at Ford Field. vs. Cam Newton vs. New Orleans Saints I was wrong about Newton in last week's column, but I'm going back to the well due to a favorable matchup against the Saints. No team has allowed more passing yards (396.5 PPG) or fantasy points (28.16 PPG) to opposing quarterback after two weeks, so Superman should soar in Week 3. If he doesn't, well, that will be very troublesome. vs. Dak Prescott vs. Arizona Cardinals I had Prescott listed as a sit 'em last week, and he finished with just 15.92 points in a loss to the Broncos. I believe he will rebound on Monday night though, as the Cowboys travel west to face the Cardinals. Their defense has allowed an average of 254 passing yards and 17.96 fantasy points to quarterbacks after two weeks. vs. Philip Rivers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Rivers has had a nice start to the season, throwing four touchdown passes while scoring a combined 34.92 fantasy points. I like him to post a similar stat line against the Chiefs, who have surrendered 17.75 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Kansas City also allowed almost 20 points a game to the position on the road last year. Sleepers: Trevor Siemian at Bills, Alex Smith at Chargers

Deep sleepers: Jay Cutler at Jets, Deshaun Watson at Patriots

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Jameis Winston vs. Minnesota Vikings Winston was a victim of game script last week, as the Bucs thrashed the Bears and didn't need to throw much. This week, however, he could be the victim of a bad matchup in Minnesota. Their defense held superstar Drew Brees to just 15.64 fantasy points in Week 1, and quarterbacks averaged 12.39 points against them at home last year. vs. Russell Wilson vs. Tennessee Titans Wilson has become one of the toughest "big-name" fantasy quarterbacks to trust this season. After two weeks, 19 quarterbacks have scored more fantasy points including Jared Goff and Josh McCown. With a struggling offensive line and a road game against the Titans up next, fantasy fans might want to sideline Wilson this week. vs. Tyrod Taylor vs. Denver Broncos Listed as a sit 'em last week, Taylor finished with 125 passing yards, no touchdowns and 10.5 fantasy points in a loss to the Panthers. Next up is an even tougher task, as T-Mobile will face a Broncos defense that allowed just five touchdown passes and an average of 12.62 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks on the road in 2016. vs. Joe Flacco vs. Jacksonville Jaguars A matchup against the Jaguars might have been favorable in seasons past, but this new-look unit is no longer a pushover. In fact, their defense has surrendered just two touchdown passes and an average of 8.58 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. That makes Flacco a massive risk, even if you're looking for a deeper super flex option. vs. Eli Manning vs. Philadelphia Eagles The Giants offense is a mess, and it's shown in Manning's numbers. Now he has to travel to Philadelphia to face an Eagles team that has owned him at home. In his last four games there, Manning has averaged 235.5 yards with two touchdown passes, five picks and two fumbles. Big Blue has also averaged just 10.2 points in those games. Busts: Blake Bortles vs. Ravens (London), Andy Dalton at Packers

Bust bewares: Ben Roethlisberger at Bears, Marcus Mariota vs. Seahawks

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!