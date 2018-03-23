Meet the 2018 Winners of the NFL's 1st and Future Start-Up Competition

More than 100 start-ups submitted proposals, and nine finalists were chosen to compete in one of three categories: Advancements in Protective Equipment, Technology to Improve Athletic Performance, and New Therapies to Speed Recovery. The winner in each category received tickets to Super Bowl LII and $50,000 from the NFL, to support their innovations.

The Next Generation of Disruptive Sports Technology

This year's winning pitches shared a commitment to disruptive, accessible technology designed to positively impact athlete safety, training, and recovery.

"Some of the new technologies and products they're talking about really have the potential to change the game, reduce injury risk and improve recovery," said Dr. Jonathan Finnoff, a 1st and Future judge who serves as the Medical Director of Mayo Clinic Square, Sports Medicine Center in Minneapolis.

Winner – Advancements in Protective Equipment

Impressio (Denver, CO): The "Anti-Flubber"

Impressio was founded by University of Colorado Denver professor Chris Yakacki and University of Wyoming professor Carl Frick. Together, they explained the extensive research that went into the development of their proprietary liquid-crystal elastomer (LCE) materials. Yakacki said, "you need a fundamentally new material to make an impact in design and safety."