Roger Goodell Joins Larry Fitzgerald and Rich McKay for "1st and Future" Panel to Talk Innovation, Rules Changes and the Future of Football

The NFL's commitment to leveraging data has already made a big difference on the field.

Before the 2018 season, a comprehensive injury data and video review showed that kickoff represented only six percent of plays but 12 percent of concussions. As a result, NFL clubs approved significant modifications to the kickoff play.

Those changes helped drive a 29 percent decrease in concussions this year.

"The changes we made on the kickoff gave us the outcomes we thought they would – and I think that's because the process has gotten so much better," said McKay.

Goodell emphasized that the kickoff rules weren't the only data-driven changes that sought to help improve player safety this year.

More data and research about helmet performance is available than ever before, and players are using those resources to choose protective equipment with better technology.

"33 percent of the league moved to higher performing helmets, and I think that had a huge impact," Goodell said.

Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals star Wide Receiver, agreed with Goodell's assessment, and offered his perspective as a current player.

The "Culture Change"

Since 2002 alone, the NFL has made 50 rules changes intended to improve protections for players – but a larger cultural shift among players is also driving positive change.

"The game has changed a great deal and I really appreciate players taking ownership and wanting to make the game safer," Fitzgerald said.

"Back in the day, you'd see a guy who was struggling, and you probably wouldn't have said anything. Now, we take responsibility when we see something isn't right. I think guys know and understand that [the league] is looking out for their best interests, there's no negative stigma to speaking up," he said.

Goodell emphasized the importance of Fitzgerald's comment, noting that it speaks to a broader culture change around the sport.