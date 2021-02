On February 2, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. ET, the NFL hosted its sixth annual 1st and Future pitch competition powered by AWS, designed to spur novel advancements in athlete safety and performance. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald and AWS CEO Andy Jassy joined the program to discuss how the use of data and innovative technologies are driving new insights into player health, safety and performance in the NFL.