NFL 2020 1st and Future Winner, Protect3d, using 3D scanning and printing to help improve injury recovery

Preparing for Football Season

With the sports world on hold, the team also focused their time, energy and award funding on improving their technology in anticipation of a football season they hoped would still happen.

"When we presented at 1st and Future, we had still only ever traveled to different teams to take 3D scans in person. So, we spent the summer putting together an iPad application that would allow athletic trainers to take 3D scans themselves," said Bulleit.

"We were also able to explore and develop new innovations like machine learning and computer vision to improve our process and make the most accessible technology possible."

Their efforts paid off.