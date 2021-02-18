Meet the Winners of the NFL's 6th Annual 1st and Future Competition powered by Amazon Web Services

Smart Technology that Predicts Fatigue & Applies that Knowledge to Solve Real World Problems

Ilayda Samilgil, CEO and Co-Founder of ORC, developed an interest in physics, math and engineering from an early age and knew she wanted to apply that knowledge to real life.

She impressed the 1st and Future judges with her company's innovative wearable technology, a smart shirt with integrated Light Lace™ sensors.

"Light Lace sensors can bend and twist with the human form to measure muscle activity in real time and on the field," Samilgil explained during her pitch.

"The sensors can cover the whole body, are easy to calibrate, have high wash and wear tolerance and can take high-speed measurements," she added.

Athletes receive three sets of information from the smart shirt: skeletal motion, muscle activity and respiration. Those three sets of data, Samilgil explained, are intended to help prevent injuries and improve performance by individualizing the training process.

"Once athletes begin training, they will receive text alerts or their shirt will start glowing to let them know they're overworking a specific muscle group," she said.

In addition to the potential health benefits, the smart shirt is also comfortable, durable and waterproof – since the technology uses light to measure activity, there are no messy and uncomfortable wires.