Finalists Announced for NFL's Sixth Annual "1st and Future" Pitch Competition Powered by AWS

While an expert panel of judges deliberate on the pitch competition, Commissioner Roger Goodell, Andy Jassy, CEO of AWS, and Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald will join the program, which will be hosted by NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe and Kimmi Chex, to discuss how the use of data and innovative technologies are driving new insights into player health, safety and performance in the NFL.

The finalists in the Innovations category have provided the following descriptions of the technology they will be pitching during the 1st and Future program:

Genesis Helmets, Inc. – Keystone Heights, Florida

Genesis Helmets is using its computational model of the seven soft tissues that comprise the human brain, plus design and manufacturing technologies from Mississippi State University, Florida State University and Auxadyne, LLC, with the goal of developing a better-performing football helmet focused on the brain rather than the skull.

Nix, Inc. – Boston, Massachusetts

Nix's proprietary biosensor platform generates real-time data on sweat rate and electrolyte losses to empower athletes to maintain proper hydration during activity – and thereby optimize safety and performance.

Organic Robotics Corporation (ORC) – Ithaca, New York

ORC's unique Light Lace™ sensors use light to measure muscle fatigue and respiration. This stretchable sensor can be integrated into garments or even helmets, and the information generated can help athletes and training staff better assess injury risk factors and optimize performance.

GO² Devices / PEEP Performance, LLC – Houston, Texas