Meet The Winners of the 1st and Future Start-Up Competition

One-by-one, each finalist took the stage to compete in front of a live audience and a panel of judges, including two former astronauts, current and former NFL players, venture capitalists and a neurological surgeon. Judges peppered the finalists with questions about the potential impact of their inventions and their future plans.

At the end of the competition, the judges convened and chose winners in each category. Each winner was awarded tickets to Super Bowl LI and $50,000 from the NFL, which will be used to continue their innovative work, and a spot in the Texas Medical Center Accelerator (TMCx) from TMC:

1. Communicating with the Athlete: GoRout (Rochester, Minnesota)

GoRout created on-field wearable technology designed to streamline the communication between football coaches and players by allowing players to receive digital play diagrams and data from coaches on the sideline.

2. Training the Athlete: Mobile Virtual Player (Lebanon, New Hampshire)

Mobile Virtual Player (MVP) is a self-righting, remote-controlled mobile training device designed to allow coaches to teach and train players effectively while reducing player-to-player contact.

3. Materials to Protect the Athlete: Windpact (Leesburg, Virginia)

Windpact developed the Crash Cloud padding system that uses air and foam designed to absorb and disperse impact energy to try to improve the performance of helmets and protective gear.

From the Lab to the Field

The winning pitches shared a common theme: demonstrating potential to translate research findings from the lab into meaningful outcomes for athletes.

"I think what captivated the judges and grabbed our interest are translational ideas," said Jeff Miller, NFL Executive Vice President of Health and Safety Initiatives. "If the league can help stimulate some of those changes, we're going to see the future faster."

Mike Rolih, owner and founder of GoRout, said winning in the "Communicating with the Athlete" category was a major milestone for his company.