1st and Future Panel Highlights How Innovation Aims to Improve Health and Safety

"Typically, you think about a hard helmet, and in the past, those helmets haven't had any give at all. This helmet actually has give," Wilson said, holding up a VICIS helmet.

"To think about my career, I'm six years in and hope I've got another 15 more to go. I feel like I haven't started. But this is a big part of it, this helmet."

Goodell added that initiatives like 1st and Future are all about learning, and working, together.

"Our number one priority is player health and safety," Goodell said. "And Russell is one of the most active players, not in just health and safety, but also in every aspect of our business. We talk all the time about different ideas that he has on the business. That makes us better."

Stimulating Advancements and Inspiring Innovators

1st and Future is just one of the NFL's many partnerships and innovation challenges to stimulate industry-disrupting advancements in protective equipment.

In 2013, GE and the NFL teamed up to launch the Head Health Initiative, a four-year, $60 million collaboration to accelerate diagnosis and improve treatment for traumatic brain injury.

As part of the Head Health Initiative, GE and the NFL launched a series of open innovation challenges and offered grants of up to $20 million to winning scientists, academics, experts and entrepreneurs worldwide. The initiative has already funded around 30 innovative companies and inventors that have the potential to revolutionize player health and safety.

As part of the NFL's Play Smart. Play Safe. initiative, the NFL pledged $60 million toward the creation and funding of a five-year project called the Engineering Roadmap. The project, funded by the NFL and managed by Football Research, Inc. (FRI), aims to improve the understanding of football biomechanics and to create incentives for small businesses, entrepreneurs, innovators and helmet manufacturers to develop new protective equipment. FRI is working with experts from the University of Virginia and Duke to stimulate innovation of player-ready safety equipment.