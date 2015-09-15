With Manning struggling, Stewart's timely pick saves Broncos

Power of the moment: During the offseason, Taylor was considered a longshot candidate to be the Bills' starting Week 1 quarterback. Instead, on the strength of an impressive preseason showing, Taylor got the starting nod and carried that momentum into the season opener. While new coach Rex Ryan's defense befuddled the much more ballyhooed Andrew Luck, Taylor seized his opportunity. After uncorking a 51-yard touchdown bomb to Percy Harvin to set the tone for the startling triumph, Taylor continued to make plays with his arm and legs to keep the Colts off balance. If this game is any indication that the Bills might have finally solved their long-standing quarterback woes, this team could be a bonafide threat to end its NFL-worst playoff drought.