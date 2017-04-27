Winners and losers after Round 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft

John Fox's job security, Mitchell Trubisky and the entire city of Chicago: Fox is not exactly known for developing offensive talent, and now his primary job in 2017 is creating a productive atmosphere for No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky. Developing an untested rookie QB and an untested starter in Glennon while trying to win games is going to be awfully difficult. The Bears also now have fewer draft picks to use to improve the team around Trubisky. Getting taken so early is a blessing for Trubisky's wallet, but he is set up for failure, along with his head coach. Having offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and Cameron Meredith as your "No. 1 receiver" is not a recipe for success.