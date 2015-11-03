Wilson's gutsy performance keeps Seahawks in playoff chase

Power of the moment: Kuechly was all over the place in the Panthers' 29-26 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. Kuechly had 14 tackles, a tackle for loss, three passes defensed and the interception that led to the game-winning field goal by Graham Gano with 5:22 remaining in overtime. One of those passes defensed could have ended the game, as Kuechly got a hand on but could reel in an interception in the end zone on the drive that the Colts ultimately tied up the game. The victory -- coupled with the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night -- meant that Carolina remains the lone unbeaten team in the NFC. Guess who the Panthers play in Week 9? The Packers, at Bank of America Stadium, for which team will have the edge on attaining home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.