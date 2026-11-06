Who will play receiver for the Commanders against the Rams? Great question

ASHBURN, Va. -- The injuries continue to pile up for the Washington Commanders, making their already difficult road to the postseason even more trying.

Washington will go into its Week 9 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday with a severely depleted receiving corps after Treylon Burks (foot) missed the full week of practice and Dyami Brown (calf) suffered an injury on Thursday. Both players were ruled out on Friday.

That leaves the Commanders with only two receivers on their active roster who have caught at least one pass from quarterback Jayden Daniels this season: veteran Stefon Diggs and rookie Antonio Williams.

Last month, the team lost leading wideout Terry McLaurin to a patellar tendon injury and receiver/returner Jaylin Lane to an ankle injury; both players will miss the remainder of the season.

"We're still working through some of the ideas, but … you want to make sure the contingency plans are there and how do you adapt and adjust?" coach Dan Quinn said Friday. "I do like our group -- wideouts, tight ends, running backs -- and how we feature them. So we do sometimes have different personnel groups, but they play the same position, and so that's how we adjust to that."

Washington has been hit hard by injuries this season and currently has five projected starters on injured reserve: left tackle Laremy Tunsil (left triceps), defensive tackles Daron Payne (foot) and Javon Kinlaw (right MCL), running back Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt (groin) and McLaurin.

The losses have made it even more challenging for the Commanders to find an identity and rhythm in offensive coordinator David Blough's new scheme. The latest injuries, however, could prove especially problematic as Washington tries to build off its Week 8 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington's receivers have accounted for 68.2 percent of the team's targets this season, the second-highest rate in the league through Week 8. Its tight ends have the second-lowest share of targets at 15.6 percent, and its backs account for 13.8 percent of targets to rank 28th, according to TruMedia

The absences of Burks and Brown should create more chances for Williams, the team's third-round pick this year who has flashed his versatility and polish as a route runner, as well as tight end Chig Okonkwo, the primary pass catcher among the Commanders' tight ends. Williams and Okonkwo led Washington's offensive skill players last week.

The absences could also prompt Washington to involve its backs -- notably Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler, who are known for their pass-catching abilities -- more in the passing game.

The Commanders also have veteran receiver Van Jefferson and third-year receiver Luke McCaffrey on the active roster, along with undrafted rookie Jaden Bradley on the practice squad. McCaffrey was a key part of the team's receiving depth the previous two seasons but was inactive for multiple games earlier this season and has played only 11 offensive snaps. Bradley has yet to get his first snap in the NFL.

The Rams have also dealt with a slew of injuries, which could affect Sunday's game. Although their defense ranks fourth in the league in passing yards allowed per game, their secondary will be without cornerback Jaylen Watson, who is done for the season with a right shoulder injury, and possibly Trent McDuffie, who is questionable with a back injury, coach Sean McVay told reporters.

But the Rams will get back one of their most important players. Defensive end Myles Garrett is expected to make his return from knee surgery.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.