Bills-Vikings predictions: Can Minnesota's defense stop Josh Allen?

Before this season, this matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills seemed juicy. These have been competitive teams. Each has a megastar. Adding further intrigue is the Vikings' most recent shift at quarterback.

Vikings backup Carson Wentz will play Monday night in place of Kyler Murray, who strained his hamstring last weekend.

What should we expect in a potentially season-altering showdown? As always, The Athletic's Alec Lewis and Jon Krawczynski are here to preview it.

What I'm watching

Lewis: The Vikings' offense. It cannot continue to go like this, especially when you have a superstar receiver in his prime and a Super Bowl-caliber defense. Wentz should be able to run the type of offense coach Kevin O'Connell prefers. That means under-center, play-action passing. That means attacking vertically to receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Wentz has averaged 213 yards per game in his seven appearances with the Vikings, and he's thrown nine touchdown passes and five interceptions. If he cannot spark Minnesota's offense against the gettable Buffalo Bills' defense on national television, the panic meter will tick up to even more angsty levels.

Krawczynski: The U.S. Bank Stadium crowd. The Vikings are 6-1, tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the best record in the NFC. The fans will be tuned up for a Monday night showdown with a big-time opponent. But I anticipate there will be more nervous energy in the crowd than you might expect about a team in Minnesota's position. The offensive struggles have cast a pall over an otherwise impressive start to the season. Murray's injury gives the offense a chance at a fresh start with Wentz, but if the Vikings sputter early, it could get a little tense in there.

Biggest concerns

Lewis: The Bills' defensive line. It's not the most vaunted group, but the Vikings have been susceptible to mid-tier units. Interior defenders Ed Oliver, Deone Walker and T.J. Sanders can cause problems. Edge rushers Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb can wreak havoc if you aren't stout on the edge. Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is not above lining up six or seven defenders on the line and forcing extra communication to sort out different pressures. Undrafted lineman Joe Huber has filled in admirably in Donovan Jackson's absence. The Vikings have been susceptible at center and right guard. The more leakiness there is on the interior, the more difficult it will be to ignite this dormant offense.

Krawczynski: Justin Jefferson's demeanor. He is always the good soldier, the very antithesis of the diva wide receiver. So when Jefferson declines to speak after a game, as he did Sunday after that loss to the Detroit Lions, it is not something to be dismissed. These quarterback issues have reduced one of the very best players in the game to an ordinary contributor. He is averaging less than 56 yards receiving per game. He has only 28 catches. That's inexcusable. The Vikings have to get him more involved in the offense. Or else.

Most interesting matchup

Lewis: Brian Flores versus Joe Brady. One of the advantages the Lions had last week was quarterback Jared Goff's experience facing Flores. He knew Flores' tendencies. He understood the stress Flores' defense creates. Teams that don't play the Vikings' defense often find themselves startled by the vice grips of the Vikings' scheme. Can Brady and his staff adapt to the in-game curveballs Minnesota throws? Can they take a haymaker or two to the chin and recover with composure? Until the other team proves it, these are worthwhile questions. For Flores, it starts and ends with stopping the run. If the Vikings cannot bottle up James Cook, who has burst and wiggle, it's going to be difficult to activate many of their chaotic looks.

Krawczynski: James Cook and Josh Allen versus the Vikings' run defense. The Lions finally found something that worked against this swarming, pressuring, unrelenting Vikings defense. They took advantage of Minnesota's inept offense to wear the purple defense down and then ran the ball right down its throat. Now the Bills come in with Cook and Allen, and you can be sure they will try the same approach. Allen and Cook have both scored a rushing TD in the same game 16 times, the most of any pair in league history. The Vikings have to hold up better this week than they did last week, or it will be a long night.

Most interesting storyline

Lewis: This feels like a potential turning point for the Vikings as an organization. That might sound dramatic. But here the team is, sitting at 6-1 with an incredible defense and a superstar receiver who can no longer hide his frustration. The ramifications of squandering this should create a certain weight. A great Wentz performance would stabilize some of the unease surrounding the offense. A poor Wentz performance would only add to the onslaught of questions about where this team is and where it is going. The quarterback carousel has been exhausting for staff, players and fans. The lack of postseason success can continue for only so much longer. On Monday night, a national audience will sit down to watch a team and an organization that feel on a knife's edge.

Krawczynski: Is Brady supplanting O'Connell as the new, young, offensive genius? Or is he simply benefiting from the luxury of having Allen as his quarterback? O'Connell has been cast as the quarterback whisperer, especially after the success he had with Sam Darnold. That reputation is being challenged by all of the offensive struggles this season. But it's hard to judge O'Connell when he has had to deal with a revolving door of quarterbacks the last two seasons. Now Wentz is back under center for the time being, and O'Connell has to match wits with Brady with the whole league watching.

Predictions

Lewis: Vikings 27, Bills 24. This is bold, but I just wonder how the Bills' offense is going to handle the Vikings' defense. It's unlike anything Brady and Allen have seen of late. It requires amazing poise. Perhaps the Bills show that Monday night, or perhaps the Vikings' offense falters once again. In 2022, after an embarrassment against the Dallas Cowboys, the Vikings responded in primetime at U.S. Bank Stadium against the New England Patriots. I see a similar result here.

Krawczynski: Bills 24, Vikings 20. I actually think the Vikings have a chance to put some points on the board with Wentz. He might turn it over. But he will also cut it loose downfield. Jefferson should get more chances, and the Bills' defense has vulnerabilities. But it's hard to see an explosion coming that will be enough to beat Buffalo's high-powered offense.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.