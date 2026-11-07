Victor Cruz: These are the 3 best leaders I played with in the NFL

Victor Cruz played in the NFL for seven years, all with the New York Giants. He now works as a college football analyst for TNT. These are the three best leaders he played with.

Tom Coughlin, Giants head coach

Coach Coughlin held everybody accountable. He had this very militant approach on his exterior.

He set all the clocks ahead five minutes, so if you were on time, you were late. You couldn't wear black socks or low socks. All the coaches had to tuck their shirts into their shorts, even at practice.

Those things feel minuscule, but guys really saw the positives from it. It set a real sense of character throughout the organization.

But coach Coughlin was also a guy who cared about his players off the field. One moment that stands out for me is that I was going through some injury issues throughout the back half of my career. Coach Coughlin had me come to his office.

Anytime coach Coughlin brought you into his office, it typically wasn't good. I wasn't in there often, but for the first time he called me to his office and was just like: How are you? How are you doing?

As I've gotten older and I now have a 14-year-old daughter, I've thought about how hard it is to raise children and instill good morals and character in them. And I've thought about him bringing me into his office just to check on me, and I've thought about how he had to do that for 52 other players.

He had to command and lead a room full of players who were young and energetic, with money in their pockets. It wasn't easy for him. I really commend him for his leadership and the way he held us accountable.

As players, we paid him back with championships and a lot of wins.

Antrel Rolle, Giants cornerback

He was loud; he was boisterous; he demanded a lot from his teammates.

He made sure that practices were harder than games. He talked crap to us throughout practice; he screamed at us. He made sure we weren't relaxing at any point.

If he was on the practice field, if he was on the other side from you, you knew that you were going to get the best from him and that you had to match that same energy.

If the offense wasn't playing to our potential at practice, boy, he got us out of it. He challenged people individually, and he challenged the entire offense, yelling at us from the other side of the line of scrimmage.

One year we were going into the latter part of the season. We had a lot of guys who were hurt but not injured. He called out a lot of guys.

In so many words, he was like: We've got to get all hands on deck. We have to get guys out of the training room. We've got to get out there and play.

A lot of guys at first took offense to it, but it got them on the field. It rallied everyone together, because we knew it came from a place of love from him.

He was a guy you wanted to go to battle with.

Michael Strahan, Giants defensive end

This is interesting because I didn't play with him.

He finished his career in 2007, and I joined the Giants in 2010. But I was always a fan of him from afar, and then I heard so many stories about him once I joined the organization.

I saw and heard about the way he led those teams. It was with his energy; it was with his smile sometimes; it was with his words.

Everyone knew that whatever day he talked with the media, he was going to hold court. He didn't just field questions; he had conversations with reporters and created an environment where they asked him great questions, and he would ask them questions back.

Learning how to handle the media was a leadership quality in itself, especially in New York City, where the media is brutal. I watched him from afar and thought, "Wow."

One story I heard that always stuck out to me was one with him and coach Coughlin. Michael wasn't really too fond of the new disciplinary measures that coach Coughlin implemented early in his tenure.

So he went to go see him. He had a conversation with coach Coughlin as a leader: Look, this is what the guys are talking about in the locker room. If you want to get their trust, here's how you've got to go about it.

That's what leaders do: They tell the coaching staff what's going on in the locker room so they can really get a pulse on what's going on.

Not long after that meeting, the Giants won the Super Bowl.

-- As told to Jayson Jenks.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.