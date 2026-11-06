Can Falcons defense rebound from 'a failure by everybody' against high-powered Bengals?

MADRID -- Jeff Ulbrich loves his defense. The Atlanta Falcons' second-year defensive coordinator has made that clear all season.

"We have a collective group of players. In this current age, there is a lot of self-promotion in sports. There is a lot of selfishness in sports. We really don't have that here at all," Ulbrich said this week in Spain, where the Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. "There is not one person I could point to that operates in any way other than what is best for the defense and the team. It is a group that is committed to the process of what it takes to be great."

Ulbrich also hates the way his defense played the last time it was on the field. The Falcons (3-5) gave up 324 rushing yards to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the most allowed by any team in a game this year and the most allowed by the Falcons since at least 1999, according to TruMedia.

"Whenever you give up that many rush yards, that is a failure by everybody in a bunch of ways," Ulbrich said.

Linebacker Kendal Daniels said Ulbrich's answer this week was a return to training-camp-style practices.

"We were off by an inch," Daniels said. "We just have to be able to get the details down. We have been in the lab about it and really going back to what we were doing in training camp."

Ulbrich blamed himself for not having a more diverse plan to defend Tampa Bay's run game.

"I could have definitely had more answers, more six-man fronts, different safety rotations," he said. "We came into the game plan getting ready for a Tampa offense that had been fairly balanced, and the weather turned it into a four-minute game (where they would focus on running the ball to eat up clock)."

Falcon defenders could have also tackled better and played their assignments more consistently, Ulbrich said.

"Really the fundamentals that it takes to be a great run defense," Ulbrich said. "We had put that on tape the vast majority of the season, and it was disappointing in a lot of ways that we underperformed. Look forward to this week to get back on track."

It will be a tough week to accomplish that goal. The Bengals (5-2) are third in league scoring (28.1 ppg), fifth in EPA per play (0.09), third in explosive pass percentage (17.9) and first in passing yards per game behind quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase Brown, the twin brother of Falcons safety Sydney Brown, is Cincinnati's starting running back.

The problems start with Burrow. The 29-year-old is fourth in the league in EPA per dropback. Since he was drafted first in the 2020 draft, he has more passing yards per game (272.9) than any quarterback other than Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

"He does everything well," Ulbrich said. "He's an underestimated athlete, too. I don't think people talk about that when they talk about Joe Burrow because there is just so much other stuff in his dropback game. Where he should go with the ball is typically where he goes, and he goes with great accuracy and touch. He's an excellent quarterback and is playing the best football of his career."

Ulbrich's dilemma will be how to get pressure on Burrow without sacrificing manpower in coverage. Burrow has an NFL-best 79.8 percent completion rate when he isn't pressured, but that completion rate drops to 55.4 percent under pressure, according to TruMedia. Fifteen of his 20 touchdown passes come when he is not pressured, and four of his six interceptions come when he is.

"We have to keep him off balance as best we can, but I have to be very cognizant of how we are rushing," Ulbrich said. "If the rush isn't getting home with four, I have to help (with blitzes) because the one thing you can't do is let Joe Burrow get comfortable. If our front four are rushing well, then I'll let those guys rush."

The Falcons are fourth in the league in quarterback pressure percentage (41.6).

"We have to do a good job of getting home," defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus said. "We have to get the ball off him, just keep hitting him for four quarters, whatever it takes to win the game."

Atlanta's overall defensive effort this season is hard to quantify. The Falcons are eighth in the league in defensive expected points added (5.4 per 100 snaps), but that number is somewhat deceiving because two of their best games by that measure came in losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buccaneers.

Atlanta ranks 12th in yards per play allowed (5.2), 17th in points allowed (23.6 per game) and 18th in defensive success rate (59.1 percent). It's a work in progress, Ulbrich acknowledges.

"Throughout the course of the year, you figure out who you are schematically," he said. "You have to figure out not just your strengths and weaknesses, but how this collective group operates well together; what they can do really well and what they can't do really well -- and do more of the stuff they do really well."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.