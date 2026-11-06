Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: Money has never stood in way of hiring 'right coach'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday that the notion he wouldn't pay coaches top salaries is "ridiculous," backpedaling from comments he made earlier in the week in which he claimed there was "zero correlation" between coach pay and winning.

"No one will ever know if I've ever been interested in somebody that at the time was known to have, let's say, a substantive financial marketplace," Jones said during a radio interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "The facts are I have been out there, and I have been trying to lure very successful coaches away from the teams they were on. And I knew full well that I was going to pay them for all their success. So that has been done. No one knows that. But I do.

"I actually grin when somebody says, 'Jerry's not willing to pay the money for what it would take to get the right kind of coach out there,'" he continued, before pointing to his investments in oil wells. "I have five (wells) that cost more than any (NFL) coach I know of, each one of them."

While Jones didn't specifically mention the names of any coaches with a "substantive financial marketplace" whom he's tried to lure to the Cowboys, Dallas is known to have chased after Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton on numerous occasions throughout the coach's career.

It should be noted that despite being the most valuable sports franchise in the world, the Cowboys haven't historically spent significantly on coaches.

But Jones indicated that's merely a coincidence, saying, "Not one time in my life that I have ever, if I wanted to do it, let money stand in the way of doing it. … I have never, on the basis of some coach saying, 'I'll come, and I know you want me, but I won't because you won't pay me enough.' That's never happened in my life."

On Tuesday, Jones was asked about his investment in coaching hires because current head coach Brian Schottenheimer is not believed to be among the highest-paid coaches in the league.

Although coaching salaries aren't public, Schottenheimer is estimated to make somewhere between $5 million and $8 million per year. The highest-paid coaches average $20 million per season. According to Sportico, 10 coaches make at least $14 million per season.

"In the NFL, this is after years of looking at all the teams and all the coaches," Jones said in his appearances earlier this week on 105.3 The Fan, "there is zero correlation between how much you pay a coach or how many coaches you have (on staff) as to winning. There is no correlation. And that's a random sample of years and all 32 teams involved. So, put that in your hopper and smoke it."

Of the last 10 Super Bowl winners, six had coaches -- Bill Belichick, Andy Reid, Sean McVay -- ranked among the highest paid in the league. The other four were Doug Pederson (2017 Philadelphia Eagles), Bruce Arians (2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Nick Sirianni (2024 Philadelphia Eagles) and Mike Macdonald (2025 Seattle Seahawks).

Jones was also asked on Friday about the Cowboys' trade outlook with the Nov. 10 deadline approaching. The Cowboys are 3-5 and coming off one of their worst losses in recent memory, a 33-30 overtime meltdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dallas travels to play the 2-6 Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. When asked if he'd be willing to deal should the Cowboys lose, Jones defended his roster, saying it has the "potential to play better than it's playing right now."

"Our situation, because of the amount and the commitment and the changes that we have made, it's not in my mind the smart thing to do to make big adjustments," Jones said. "So, I'm a lot more likely to be adding to this direction than taking away from it."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.