Which bad teams will have a quick turnaround?

»They will have a glut of young, controllable talent on the roster. While this doesn't necessarily translate to success, the Browns are following the Seahawks' personnel model of forcing competition at every position with young, cheap players and keeping those who emerge from the dust. It's hard not to get excited about a roster where only 20 players are older than 25. So long as the team remains invested in their head coach, this is a group that can grow. Some of this requires a qualification of course. What does encouraged mean? This year's Browns team played hard and was fun to watch at times. If they play hard in 2017 and win maybe five or six games -- is that encouraging to you?