What we learned from Thursday's preseason finales

"We're gonna continue to work through it," Nagy said. "We have a couple of days here. Part of that answer right now from what I've seen is I like what I've seen. So he comes out and he misses that extra point and right away, we all ... one of those deals where here we go again. What I thought was pretty powerful was that he came back and made the next kick and then made two more after that. We talk about it's not how you start, it's how you finish. I like the fact that he came back and made those."