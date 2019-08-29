Roundup: Falcons to try out 44-year-old K Matt Bryant

What is old might become new again in Atlanta.

With the Falcons kicking situation in flux, veteran Matt Bryant will try out with the team Friday, the 44-year-old booter told former teammate Coy Wire.

Given his age, the experience in the organization, and previous track record, it wouldn't be a shock if the "tryout" was a formality to a return if Bryant proves healthy.

Bryant spent the past 10 seasons with the Falcons but was released in February after his 2018 season was waylaid by a back injury that cost him three games.

Giorgio Tavecchio subbed for Bryant last season and made all five of his field-goal attempts, including a 56-yard long. The Falcons planned for Tavecchio to take over the role full-time, but struggles this preseason and in camp caused a course change. Atlanta signed Blair Walsh to compete with Tavecchio. Both booters have struggled, however, muddying the waters further.

Now the Falcons might turn back to ol' reliable. If healthy, Bryant could return to help solidify a shaky position in Atlanta.

Here are other news items we're monitoring on Thursday:

1. Seahawks CB Kalan Reed suffered a neck injury that not only landed him on IR, but it led to numbing around his third and fourth vertebrae and it's likely to be career-ending, agent Harold Lewis tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.