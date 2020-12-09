What to watch for in New England Patriots-Los Angeles Rams game on 'Thursday Night Football'

Quarterbacks under the spotlight

Newton and Goff really aren't all that similar, at least in regard to their skillsets. In some ways, though, they have had similar campaigns -- ups and downs and the seemingly never-ending need to play for their futures. Each of them is coming off wins as well and all is rosy -- for now. Newton has had a particularly topsy-turvy campaign in his first season with the Pats, who are clinging to aspirations of a 12th-straight playoff berth. He's largely struggled throwing the ball and New England is 4-1 in games in which he attempts fewer than 20 passes and 2-4 when he throws it more than 20 times, per NFL Research. His 11 rushing touchdowns and five passing scores indicate the ground element he's added to the team and the passing element that's hindered it. Newton has four games with multiple rushing touchdowns, which is the most by a QB in a single season in league history, but he's also on pace to become the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to start eight-plus games and finish with at least twice as many rushing scores as passing, per NFL Research. In the Patriots' 45-0 win over the Chargers, Newton had just 69 yards passing, but three total touchdowns (one passing, two rushing). It's been a crazy kinda campaign. As for Goff, his Week 13 showing was a phenomenal one in which he threw for 351 yards, a score and no interceptions in a 38-28 win against the Cardinals. Perhaps of most importance was the no interceptions, as Goff rebounded from a Week 12 loss to the 49ers in which he threw a pair of picks. So far this season, the Rams are 5-0 when Goff is interception-free. Goff, who's thrown for 281 yards per game, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, is having a rather solid season, but scrutiny abounds as L.A. looks to hold on to first in the NFC West and get back to the playoffs after losing to the Patriots in the Super Bowl two seasons ago.