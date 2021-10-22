Week 7 fantasy football matchups for NFL 2021 season

Best WR matchups

Tyreek Hill at Titans: The Titans have allowed 50.48 fantasy PPG to receivers this season, nearly four more per game than any other team. Eight receivers have already scored over 19 fantasy points against them -- in just six games. Hill is a must-start in seasonal, but he gets a boost this week and is worth paying up for in daily. If you trust a second WR here, it is ﻿Mecole Hardman﻿. He has seen consistent usage and the Chiefs likely use him to take some deep shots. ﻿Demarcus Robinson﻿ is also an option as a bye week replacement -- he saw six targets last week and caught a touchdown. Sadly, Josh Gordon cannot be trusted in fantasy.

Davante Adams vs. Football Team: The Football team have been a great matchup for both QBs and WRs. They've allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to receivers, at 46.62. That includes 212.5 yards per game and nine touchdowns, both rank in the top three in the NFL. They have already allowed six receivers to top 19 fantasy points against them. It's not looking likely for ﻿Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿ to return this week, so if you want to take a shot on another option here, ﻿Allen Lazard﻿ and Randall Cobb would be the two. Lazard is the preferred play since he had five targets last week, while Cobb was shut out.

Best TE matchups

C.J. Uzomah at Ravens: The Ravens have allowed 18.73 fantasy PPG to TEs this season, the second-most in the NFL. That is partially because they have had a very tough schedule against tight ends as they have faced ﻿Travis Kelce﻿, ﻿Darren Waller﻿, ﻿T.J. Hockenson﻿, ﻿Noah Fant﻿, and to lesser extents, Jared Cook and Mo Alie-Cox. If you need streaming a tight end off the waiver wire, and many are due to byes and injuries, Uzomah is a deeper name. You are basically hopping for a touchdown, but he does have three in his last three games combined with double-digit fantasy points in two of his last three.

Zach Ertz vs. Texans: Houston has allowed 18.65 fantasy PPG to tight ends, the third-most in the NFL. That includes five touchdowns to the position, tied for the most in the NFL. The Texans already have allowed over nine fantasy points to seven tight ends this season. It's a good matchup, for a good tight end, in a good offense -- but despite all that I would practice patience if possible. I understand many won't have that luxury this week, and Ertz is still ranked as my TE13 this week -- but it's his first game in a new offense that runs more four receiver sets than any team in the league -- doing so on 25 percent of their plays. He is a risk-reward type of play.

Toughest QB matchups

Geno Smith vs. Saints: Another prime-time game staring Geno Smith! This week he has the tough task of taking on the Saints, who have allowed 13.85 fantasy PPG, the second-fewest in the NFL this season. They have allowed just five passing plus rushing touchdowns to QBs, tied with the Jets for the fewest in the NFL. Smith is purely a deeper option in two QB formats this week.