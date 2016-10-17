Week 6 verdict: Dak Prescott good, AFC North bad, Carolina ugly

Well, first of all, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport continues to report that Dallas is looking to push the decision back as far as possible, making sure that Romo is 100 percent ready. But when he is? Well, like I alluded last week, I'd be inclined to stick with the rookie. That isn't easy for me to say, as I've been singing the praises of Tony Romo -- an elite quarterback who never gets the credit he deserves -- for years. But at age 36, Romo's body continues to fail him. How can I trust that he'll be able to make it through a game, much less the rest of the season?