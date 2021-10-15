Week 6 fantasy football matchups for NFL 2021 season

Best WR matchups

Bills WRs at Titans: To start the season I probably would have just mentioned ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿, but all of the Bills receivers have been fantasy viable this season. I mean, ﻿Emmanuel Sanders﻿ leads the NFL with seven end zone targets. This week there is plenty of opportunity to go around for multiple receivers to eat. The Titans have allowed the most fantasy PPG (47.36) and yards per game (224.4) and the third-most touchdowns (eight). As for those worried about Diggs, he has double-digit targets in three of five games and is top five in the NFL in air yards, so the opportunity has been there and this is a great week for the production to catch up too. Diggs is still a must start option, while Sanders is a WR3 or flex option. ﻿Cole Beasley﻿ has been boom-or-bust, but this matchup puts him in flex consideration.

DK Metcalf/Tyler Lockett at Steelers: It's surprising to see the Steelers here as they were the toughest team to receivers last year. But this season they have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to receivers (45.56). That includes 196 yards per game and nine touchdowns, the latter being the second-most in the league. These two were the top targets of ﻿Geno Smith﻿ last week. The loss of Russell Wilson definitely dings their value, but Smith was impressive last week, and it's a matchup against a defense that has been struggling. Still start the Seahawks duo.

Best TE matchups

Mark Andrews vs. Chargers: Andrews is fresh off a career game where he went off for 11 catches, 147 yards and two scores, good for nearly 42 fantasy points. He likely won't do that again this week, but another strong game is very much in the range of possibilities. The Chargers have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to TEs, at 19.32 per game. A tight end has scored 12-or-more fantasy points in every game against the Chargers except for one, when oddly the Cowboys duo failed to do so. Andrews is a must start tight end.

Jared Cook/Donald Parham at Ravens: The Ravens have allowed 19.2 fantasy PPG to TEs, the third-most in the NFL. Part of that is because they have faced ﻿Travis Kelce﻿, ﻿Darren Waller﻿, ﻿T.J. Hockenson﻿ and ﻿Noah Fant﻿. Still, they have struggled covering the middle of the field this season. Cook and Parham are both better left for deeper leagues but they have upside in this matchup. Cook is the top option, Parham is purely a deep sleeper.

Toughest QB matchups

Ryan Tannehill vs. Bills: Tannehill has been slow out the gate, failing to top 15 fantasy points in thee of his first five games. He also has one passing TD or less in four of five games, that is after throwing for multiple touchdowns in 20 of 26 games in his first two years with the Titans. The Bills are as tough as they get on QBs as they have allowed a league-low in fantasy PPG (10.83) and the second-fewest passing yards per game (188.2) and passing touchdowns (five). They have eight interceptions in their last three games, including picking Mahomes off twice last week. Only one QB has topped 19 fantasy points against the Bills this season.