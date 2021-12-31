Week 17 fantasy football matchups for NFL 2021 season

Best RB matchups

Ronald Jones at Jets: The Jets give up a league-high 33.56 fantasy PPG to RBs this season -- no other team even allows 30 per game. The Jets also allow the most yards (173.6) and touchdowns (17) per game to running backs, as well as the sixth-most catches per game (6.2) to the position. However you slice it, the Jets are the best possible matchup a running back can have. Jones is the lucky benefactor this week. Last week he saw 22 touches and turned it into over 16 fantasy points, but if he sees volume like that this week he has a chance to turn it into a whole lot more. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who saw a secondary role last week, was able to show off his explosiveness with a 55-yard TD run. He is a deeper flex option due to his explosiveness in this great matchup. He also could see mop up duties if this game gets out of hand fast.

D'Andre Swift/Jamaal Williams at Seahawks: Seattle gives up 29.81 fantasy PPG to RBs, the second-most in the NFL this season. They particular struggle against backs in the passing game, giving up the most catches (7.3) and receiving yards (66.7) per game to backs. To put that into perspective, no other team allows even seven catches or over 56 receiving yards per game to backs. That bodes well for Swift, who was averaging over six targets and five catches per game before he was injured. Swift is the preferred play of the two here, but there are questions as to how much usage we should expect. That makes him an RB2 this week, while Williams is a deeper flex option.

Best WR matchups

Davante Adams vs. Vikings: Look, Adams is as must-start as must-start can get, but he is especially appealing this week against the Vikings. In three matchups dating back to last season, Adams is averaging 34.13 fantasy PPG against Minnesota, with over 30 fantasy points in all three. He should win a lot of people championships. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was activated off the COVID list this week, and he had been seeing consistent volume before being sidelined. He comes in as a WR3 or flex option with upside in this strong matchup.