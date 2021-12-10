Week 14 fantasy football matchups for NFL 2021 season

Best TE Matchups

Travis Kelce vs. Raiders: Kelce disappointed last week but he has a get-right opportunity against the Raiders this week. Vegas allowed 17.72 fantasy PPG to tight ends this season, the second-most in the NFL -- which includes a league-high 67.8 receiving yards per game. They have also allowed nine touchdowns to the position. Kelce went off for 19.9 fantasy points in Week 10 when he caught eight passes for 119 yards. Since 2018 he has averaged 22.75 fantasy points and topped 19 fantasy points in five of those seven games. He has a chance to remind the fantasy world why he is the best tight end in the game.

Austin Hooper vs. Ravens: Baltimore gives up the third-most fantasy PPG (16.25) to tight ends this season. That includes 67.5 yards per game and seven touchdowns on the season. Hooper struggled the last time we saw him, but in the two games prior he had at least five targets in both and over nine fantasy points. He is also the only healthy tight end on Cleveland's roster against a very banged-up Ravens secondary. If you are going a little deeper at tight end, he is a streaming option for you.

Toughest QB Matchups

Tom Brady vs. Bills: Brady will take on a familiar foe in the Bills this week. The Bills have allowed just 9.74 fantasy PPG to QBs this season, including giving up 11 total TDs and 17 takeaways from the position. But the Bills will be without their best piece in the secondary -- ﻿Tre'Davious White﻿. They were without him last week, but the Patriots threw only three times, so we have yet to see this Bills secondary tested. Brady is a top-three QB in terms of total fantasy points and PPG, meaning that he is matchup proof. He remains a must-start and I am sorry to say Bills fans -- it's starting to feel like old times with Bill Belichick and potentially Brady ruining the season!

Matthew Stafford at Cardinals: The Cardinals have been very tough this year against QBs giving up just 14.07 fantasy PPG, the third fewest in the NFL. Stafford did go for 19.4 fantasy points against the Cardinals in Week 4, throwing for 280 yards and two scores. He has also topped 20 fantasy points in the majority of his games this season. He is ranked lower than normal this week because of the matchup, but he remains a QB1 that you can start in what could end up being a higher scoring game than expected.

Toughest RB Matchups

Tevin Coleman/Ty Johnson/Austin Walter vs. Saints: The Saints have allowed just 18.9 fantasy PPG to RBs, the fewest in the NFL. That includes just 109 scrimmage yards per game and 70.2 rushing yards per game, the third fewest in the NFL. They've allowed just eight touchdowns to backs all season. Coleman has been the best of the Jets backs, getting the majority of the work and seeing more pass-game usage last week, plus he was even used near the goal line. That said, the Jets do mix in the other backs and this is such a tough matchup. Coleman is a volume-dependent RB3 or flex in this matchup, while the other two can be avoided.