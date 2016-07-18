Von Miller, Tom Brady, Mo Wilkerson headline busy news cycle

Cousins is a leader. It's his team. He's Jay Gruden's guy. That became wonderfully apparent last season, when the quarterback led the Redskins to the playoffs by completing an NFL-high 69.8 percent of his passes for 4,166 yards and 29 touchdowns (against 11 picks). So Cousins instantly signed the tag when it was slapped on him in March. And then he took part in the offseason program. Cousins is wisely banking on himself. He is banking on the great rapport with his talented group of pass catchers. He's banking on the draft helping his cause by providing first-round receiver Josh Doctson.