Tyreek Hill SHOULD lead MVP race; plus, the Chiefs' offensive struggles and Mike Evans' Hall candidacy

To jump-start the Chiefs' offense, Reid could lean more on his versatile backfield. Unfortunately, RB1 Isiah Pacheco has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bills due to a shoulder injury. Hopefully, this is just a one-week absence to get the second-year pro closer to full strength, because I think Kansas City could really ride the hard-charging back down the stretch. Pacheco leads the Chiefs with 779 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground, but he averages just 14.7 carries per game. Though he also averages nearly three catches per game to push his touch count to around 18, I believe the Chiefs' offense flows better when Pacheco finishes with at least 25 opportunities each week. Given Reid's creativity with the screen game and various routes with the running backs featured as top options, the Chiefs could elevate their offense by showcasing Pacheco as a runner/receiver to alleviate some of the pressure on the wideouts to produce on the perimeter. So, again, I'm hoping a week of rest will put the 5-10, 216-pounder back in position to carry the load.

If Reid also taps into the pass-catching talents of Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire to diversify the passing game with more RB-centric plays, the Chiefs can turn back the clock to rely on an inside-out approach that helped the team win nine games without a wideout scoring a single receiving touchdown in 2014. The decision to rely on tight ends, running backs and a slot receiver to anchor the offense would also reduce some of the stress on the Chiefs' offensive tackles to hold up in pass protection. Despite paying big bucks for Jawaan Taylor and snatching up experienced veteran Donovan Smith on a team-friendly deal, the Chiefs' edge blockers have struggled in isolated matchups against explosive pass rushers, particularly when Reid calls deeper routes. Relying on a quick-rhythm passing game with screens mixed into the plan would slow down the pass rush and enable Mahomes to quickly get the ball out of his hands.

In addition, the increased utilization of quicks and screens would allow Kansas City to utilize a dink-and-dunk aerial attack to supplement a running game that needs to get untracked down the stretch. With defenders forced to run side to side while facing a downhill running game with a mix of tempo (no-huddle, quickened pace), Reid can make conditioning a factor in the second half, when pass rushers need to chase Mahomes in critical moments.