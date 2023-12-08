Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) ruled out vs. Bills 

The Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to bounce back from last week's loss in Green Bay without their top running back.

The Chiefs ruled out Isiah Pacheco for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills due to a shoulder injury, head coach Andy Reid told reporters.

Pacheco missed practice all week. He briefly went down in Sunday's loss but returned shortly after. The running back was ejected with less than a minute left in the contest.

The second-year back leads the Chiefs with 779 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 176 carries. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is second among K.C. RBs with 140 rushing yards and a TD on 40 totes. As the passing game has struggled to find consistency, Pacheco's bruising running style has helped keep the operation balanced and churn out yards. Facing a Bills defense that allows 4.7 yards per carry in 2023, fourth-most in the NFL, the Chiefs will miss Pacheco on Sunday.

In his stead, CEH figures to see an uptick in totes. Jerick McKinnon, who missed the past two games due to a groin injury, will see the pass-catching duties and could share carries against Buffalo.