Top nine defenses for 2019 NFL season: Chargers lead the pack

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper might be stealing all the headlines in Dallas as young offensive stars trying to pry big-time contract extensions out of Jerry Jones, but don't sleep on this Cowboys defense, which has finished in the top 10 in yards allowed two seasons in a row and surrendered just 20.3 points per game in 2018 (sixth-best in the NFL). After all, the crucial rising talent on this side of the ball has already been locked up, with pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence landing a five-year, $105 million extension in April. Don't forget that over the past two seasons, only three players (Aaron Donald, Chandler Jones and Ryan Kerrigan) have more combined sacks than Lawrence (25). When offseason acquisition Robert Quinn returns from a two-game suspension, Lawrence should find even more fruitful ground as a quarterback hunter. Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith, meanwhile, form an elite young linebacker combo; in 2018, they were the only two linebackers from the same team to rank in the top 20 in the NFL in tackles, with Vander Esch finishing third (140 tackles) and Smith tying for 13th (121). And the defensive backfield is highly underrated and under-appreciated, led by Pro Bowler Byron Jones, who finished as PFF's eighth-highest-graded cornerback in 2018.