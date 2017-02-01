Top clutch quarterbacks in playoff history

An argument can certainly be made that he should be higher. Out of these five QBs, Brady probably had the fewest tools around him. When he did have the tools, the Pats went 18-0 and he threw 50 touchdowns. Why isn't he the top spot? It came down to one thing. If I was building a team from scratch, and could pick anyone at the start of their career, I'd pick Tom Brady. If I had to pick a QB to win me one drive, that's Joe Montana.