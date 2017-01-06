Top clutch performers in playoff history

"He's what the game is all about. Ronnie is the heart and soul of the National Football League." That's high praise coming from NFL great and Hall of Famer Marcus Allen. It doesn't come without merit. Few defensive players carried the impact of Lott. Lott was able to play from any position in the secondary. He had a natural instinct for reading plays to create interceptions. And luck be with you if you made the catch, because Lott was one of the fiercest hitters the game has ever seen. He's one of those players that believed you can change the game with a single hit. He proved that fact on several occasions.