Tony Romo's return, Cardinals' rise among things I'm thankful for

Belichick is the best coach in NFL history. It's just that simple. This is the salary-cap era. This is the parity era. The league is built for teams to go 8-8. New England is beautifully abnormal. The Patriots, who now have 13 consecutive seasons of 10-plus wins, defy logic. The Pats suffer key injuries and it doesn't matter. They have bad matchups and they persevere. Belichick's game planning and mental toughness shape the team. His accountability permeates throughout the organization. The Patriots' current roster is hardly perfect, but their record is. That's coaching. That's the coaching of the best to ever do it. I'm thankful for the Hoodie!