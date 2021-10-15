Time to worry about the 2-3 Kansas City Chiefs? Plus, my favorite upset pick for Week 6

The short answer is ... Not yet.

Yes, at this point, the Chiefs are very unlikely to earn the lone AFC bye, as they did last season in the first year of the expanded playoff field. That said, it's way premature to generally write off the back-to-back conference champs, especially when provided with some additional context for their early struggles.

First of all, no team has faced a tougher slate in the first five games of this season. Based on my model's forecasting, four of the Chiefs' first five opponents (the Browns, Ravens, Chargers and Bills) are slated to be playoff teams, with the Eagles being the lone exception. Furthermore, these teams have all approached Kansas City with different strategies and game plans. That said, there is one consistency: Everyone got the memo to NOT blitz Patrick Mahomes﻿.

This makes sense, as Mahomes has eviscerated the blitz in the past. But his foes just aren't giving him that opportunity in 2021. According to Next Gen Stats, the Chiefs quarterback has been blitzed on a league-low 12.4 percent of dropbacks this season. That's nearly five percent less often than any other quarterback this season, with Aaron Rodgers owning the next-lowest figure at 17.3 percent. In a dominant 38-20 road win over Kansas City, Buffalo didn't send a single blitz. But that's kind of where the comparisons end.

The Bills played Cover 4 on 44.3 percent of defensive snaps at Kansas City; Pro Football Focus has that as the highest Cover 4 rate for any team in any game this season. This kept everything in front of the Buffalo defense, causing Mahomes to finish the game with a career-low average of 5.0 yards per attempt. In a related note for this Sunday's game at Washington: The Football Team has played Cover 4 on 14.2 percent of snaps -- the 10th-highest rate, per PFF.

The Chargers took an entirely different approach in their 30-24 win over the Chiefs back in Week 3. Favoring man coverage, Brandon Staley's defense played Cover 1 on 61.8 percent of snaps, the highest rate from any team in a game so far this season. The Bolts pressured Mahomes on a season-high 39.1 percent of his dropbacks using this strategy. Another Washington note for Sunday's game: The Football Team has deployed Cover 1 on 27.8 percent of snaps (ninth-most).