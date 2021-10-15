NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Cardinals suffer first loss, Lions bank first win

DeAngelo Hall: Until now, the Buffalo Bills' defense has suffocated opposing rushers. The unit has not allowed 50 or more ground yards to a running back this season -- the most it allowed was 61 to QB Patrick Mahomes last week. But against the best running back in the league, Derrick Henry, the Bills become vulnerable. The two-time reigning rushing champion has run for at least 130 yards and one TD in consecutive games; over the last 10 years, per NFL Research, only Henry (2019) and Adrian Peterson (2012) have reached those figures in three straight outings. The Titans superstar does it again in style, rumbling for 150-plus yards and two scores on Buffalo.