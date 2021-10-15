NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Cardinals suffer first loss, Lions bank first win

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 6 schedule).
Joe Thomas: Though some might not expect it, it's a low-scoring affair between the Browns and Cardinals on Sunday. Baker Mayfield has modest numbers, but authors that signature come-from-behind moment. Trailing late in the fourth quarter, Mayfield leads the Browns down the field for the winning score as time expires.
James Jones: The Detroit Lions have been thisclose to winning two games this season. They would already be in the win column if not for a pair of last-second field goals: a record-setting boot from Baltimore's Justin Tucker in Week 3 and a 54-yarder from Minnesota's Greg Joseph in Week 5. Detroit won't have to wait any longer for its first victory of the season, as the Lions take down the 3-2 Bengals in Ford Field.
DeAngelo Hall: Until now, the Buffalo Bills' defense has suffocated opposing rushers. The unit has not allowed 50 or more ground yards to a running back this season -- the most it allowed was 61 to QB Patrick Mahomes last week. But against the best running back in the league, Derrick Henry, the Bills become vulnerable. The two-time reigning rushing champion has run for at least 130 yards and one TD in consecutive games; over the last 10 years, per NFL Research, only Henry (2019) and Adrian Peterson (2012) have reached those figures in three straight outings. The Titans superstar does it again in style, rumbling for 150-plus yards and two scores on Buffalo.
Marc Ross: The Arizona Cardinals kept their undefeated record intact last week with a gritty win over the 49ers. This week, however, it's a different story. The Browns' top-ranked ground attack rolls over a Cardinals defense that ranks 29th vs. the run, as Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each eclipse 100 yards rushing. In addition, Odell Beckham scores his first touchdown in over a year.
Full NFL Week 6 schedule
Thursday, October 14
Sunday, October 17
- Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars in London (9:30 a.m. ET on CBS)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC)
Monday, October 18
- Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)