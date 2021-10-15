Around the NFL

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) ruled out vs. Vikings, will miss third straight game

Published: Oct 15, 2021 at 02:16 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ will miss a third consecutive game.

The Carolina Panthers ruled the running back out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

CMC hasn't played since Week 3 after suffering a hamstring injury against Houston.

McCaffrey did limited work in practice on Wednesday but sat out on Thursday and Friday, indicating the back wasn't ready to return yet.

Rookie ﻿Chuba Hubbard﻿ will once again start in McCaffery's place. Hubbard rushed for 101 yards on 24 carries and added five catches for 33 yards in the Panthers' Week 5 loss to Philadelphia.

