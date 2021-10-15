Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) ruled out vs. Vikings, will miss third straight game

Christian McCaffrey will miss a third consecutive game.
The Carolina Panthers ruled the running back out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
CMC hasn't played since Week 3 after suffering a hamstring injury against Houston.
McCaffrey did limited work in practice on Wednesday but sat out on Thursday and Friday, indicating the back wasn't ready to return yet.
Rookie Chuba Hubbard will once again start in McCaffery's place. Hubbard rushed for 101 yards on 24 carries and added five catches for 33 yards in the Panthers' Week 5 loss to Philadelphia.