The Weeknd to headline Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

Published: Nov 12, 2020 at 11:56 AM
Super Bowl LV is set to be blinded by the lights.

Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced Thursday that The Weeknd will perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on CBS at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7.

The three-time GRAMMY Award winner released his fourth album, After Hours, earlier this year, and it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart. His '80s inspired song "Blinding Lights" broke the record for Billboard's longest-running No. 1 on its U.S. radio chart at 46 weeks and counting.

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," The Weeknd said in a statement. "I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year."

The year marks the second collaboration between Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation following last year's halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira for Super Bowl LIV.

"The Weeknd has ushered in a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry," Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter said. "This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."

"We are thrilled to have The Weeknd join us in Tampa Bay on the Pepsi Halftime Stage," said Brian Rolapp, NFL Chief Media and Business Officer. "Halftime Show performances have a history of excellence and creativity and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to Super Bowl LV."

