The Weeknd to headline Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

The year marks the second collaboration between Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation following last year's halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira for Super Bowl LIV.

"The Weeknd has ushered in a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry," Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter said. "This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."