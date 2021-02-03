The Weeknd previews Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

We're four days out from Super Bowl LV, which means we're four days and two quarters out from the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.

Ahead of the big night, The Weeknd, this year's Halftime Show headliner, spoke with Variety about what viewers and fans can expect from his performance and appearance on Sunday evening.

After showing up in recent music videos and awards performances in head bandages, The Weeknd addressed the meaning behind the costume and how it relates to the character he plays when he's performing on stage.

"The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated," he told Variety of the signature look from his "After Hours" album.

Asked whether he is still in that bandaged character ahead of Sunday's Halftime Show, The Weeknd added, "I don't know, I'd have to ask him."