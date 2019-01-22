The next Brady-Belichick? Six QB-coach duos with bright futures

3) Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Last week, I wrote about how Reid often comes up short in big games for several reasons. The one thing he has proven, though, is that he can put points on the board with a capable quarterback surrounded by complementary pieces. Reid's creativity and ability to dial up a great offensive game plan have never been the question -- all the way back to when he worked with Brett Favre as Green Bay's quarterbacks coach in the 1990s. Ironically, he has a talent in Patrick Mahomes who was compared to the Hall of Famer before taking his first NFL snap. Mahomes was that and more in his first year as K.C.'s starting quarterback, as he finished as the front-runner in the MVP conversation with 5,097 passing yards, 50 touchdown passes and a 113.8 passer rating. Helping the Chiefs lead the league in scoring (35.3 points per game), Mahomes was so successful when creating offense and playing outside the Xs and Os, but I question whether he can consistently play this well for 10 years.